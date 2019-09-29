Jack Hermansson issues statement following loss at UFC Copenhagen

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Copenhagen.

“The Joker” posted a message for his fans on Instagram. Here’s what he said.

“Hi guys. I just came back from the arena. As you know, it did not go my way tonight. I just want to say that I’m terribly sorry that I couldn’t perform for you guys tonight. Thank you for everybody who has been supporting me before, during, and after my fights. I really appreciate your love. I promise you guys I will get back into the gym, learn from this, grow, develop, and come back as a better fighter, and give you guys a better performance next time. Big congratulations to my opponent Jared Cannonier. He did a great job tonight.”

Hermansson entered the fight as a big betting favorite following a massive win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in his last fight. But he suffered a devastating second-round TKO loss to the heavy hands of Cannonier, who knocked Hermansson down and finished him with nasty ground and pound early in the second round.

Despite the loss, Hermansson remains one of the top-10 middleweights in the UFC. While this fight was a temporary setback for the giant Swede, he’s still one of the best middleweights on the UFC roster and not all that far away from getting another top contender fight.

As Hermansson said, while he takes the time to learn and think about why he lost this fight, he will continue to train in the gym and get better. He won’t be getting a title shot anytime soon after this loss, but perhaps with a few more wins he won’t be far away from getting back to the top of the division.

Who do you think Jack Hermansson should fight next?