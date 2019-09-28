UFC Copenhagen Results: Jared Cannonier TKO’s Jack Hermansson (VIDEO)

A key middleweight bout featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Jared Cannonier headlines today’s UFC Copenhagen event in Denmark.

Jack Hermansson (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s event on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza this past April.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2016, ‘The Joker’ has gone 7-2 which includes five stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (12-4 MMA) will enter UFC Copenhagen on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 237, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva via first-round TKO.

Round one of the UFC Copenhagen main event begins and Jack Hermansson opens the fight with some hard low kicks. One may have hit the cup of Cannonier. The referee steps in breifly but both fighters say they’re fine. Hermansson shoots in off the restart and Cannoneir sprawls to defend the takedown. Low kick from Hermansson again. Cannonier fires off one of his own. Hermansson shoots in and turns the corner. He hits a suplex belly to back as Cannonier tries to scramble up. Jared Cannonier fights off a throw attempt and lands a hard knee as both men stand back up. Cannonier lands a jab from the pocket. Hermansson returns fire with a low kick. A nice right hand lands from Cannonier. Hermansson with a jab, Cannonier returns fire with one of his own. Cannonier lands a hard low kick and a right hand. Jabs traded and another hard low kick from ‘The Killa Gorilla’. Cannonier with another nasty low kick. Hermansson answers with a kick to the body. A hard jab lands for Jared Cannonier just before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Copenhagen headliner begins and Jack Hermansson lands a low kick to start. Jared Cannonier drops ‘The Joker’ as he is coming forward. After some follow up ground and pound this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson via TKO in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019