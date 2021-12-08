‘It’s a joke!’ Rafael Fiziev manager slams #11 lightweight ranking

Daniel Rubenstein – who manages Rafael Fiziev, is not happy with his client’s latest UFC lightweight ranking. Fiziev pulled off a masterful win against former training partner Brad Riddell at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo and finished the Kiwi with a savage wheel kick.

Since losing his UFC debut, the Tiger Muay Thai fighter has put together a run of five straight wins including two highlight reel finishes. Riddell was ranked at #12 in the 155lb division heading into the bout with Fiziev.

In the wake of his victory, Fiziev now finds himself ranked at #11 which has not sat well with Rubenstein who tweeted,

“Rafael Fiziev being ranked #11 is a joke. You’re seriously telling me after his last 5 performances, you aren’t ranking him 6 right behind Chandler? Come on.”

Rafael Fiziev being ranked #11 is a joke. You’re seriously telling me after his last 5 performances, you aren’t ranking him 6 right behind Chandler? Come on. pic.twitter.com/x59m23rH1k — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) December 7, 2021

In the wake of Fiziev’s win, the Kyrgyzstan fighter was singled out for praise by Michael Chandler – the man Rubenstein believes his client should be just behind in the rankings.

The former Bellator champion wrote on his twitter;

“Calling it now…Fiziev will be a future champion.”

Calling it now…Fiziev will be a future champion. Also, soak it in…we are watching an absolute living legend and the train just keeps rolling. The mother fudging #KingOfRio #ufcvegas44 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 5, 2021

Rankings are voted for by a panel made up of media members and often draw criticism. It’s easy to see why fighters and managers get frustrated as those spots have a huge impact on matchmaking.

Even if Fiziev only rose a few places this week, he’s sure to advance quickly if he keeps up his current form. The victory over Riddell showcased the 28 year-old’s immense ability. It’s also the fourth time he’s earned a performance bonus.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Fiziev said,

“I never find knockouts in my fights, and I never try to make a knockout, and I never believe this before a fight. I wanted from him damage, and I took it. I go to my kitchen today, and I try to cook something.”

“It’s beautiful KO or TKO. It’s beautiful …I still don’t like many moments in the fight,” he said. “I still need growing. I still need work,” he added.

‘Ataman’ has done a stellar job of nurturing his career throughout the pandemic. Despite being away from his regular team, he was able to rack up victories and continue his advancement in the lightweight division. Now that Thailand has loosened up its travel restrictions, he intends to make an eagerly-awaiting return.

“Next plan is a 17 1/2 hour flight to Thailand. Only to Singapore and after to Thailand, thank you to my team at Tiger Muay Thai for waiting for me one year,” said Fiziev.

Aside from calling out Vince Vaughn in his post-fight interview, Fiziev said he’s keen to get back in the Octagon in three months time as he looks to continue his good momentum.

Who do you want to see him fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com.