Photos | Michelle Waterson is sporting a much different look ahead of her newly announced UFC return

‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson is sporting a much different look ahead of her newly announced UFC return.
Yesterday news broke that Waterson (18-9 MMA) had booked a fight with fellow strawweight standout Amanda Ribas (11-2 MMA) for a UFC Fight Night event on March 26.
Michelle Waterson most recently competed back in May, where she suffered a unanimous decision setback to Marina Rodriguez. The 35-year-old veteran has gone just 1-3 over her past four Octagon appearances and is looking to get back to her winning ways this Spring.
As seen in the photos below, ‘The Karate Hottie’ looks a lot different since we last saw her in action. Waterson is now rocking a new hairdo in addition to putting on some mass.
More recent photos of Michelle Waterson from her official Instagram account:
Standing in the way of the new look Michelle Waterson this March will be Amanda Ribas.
Ribas last competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba. The Brazilian standout has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2019.
What do you think of Michelle Waterson's new look?