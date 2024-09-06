Conor McGregor teases “exciting” future BKFC fight with ‘Who the fook is that guy’ Jeremy Stephens

By Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has teased the idea of a BKFC fight against former rival Jeremy Stephens.

Conor-McGregor-Jeremy-Stephens

For the longest time, Conor McGregor has been the biggest star in mixed martial arts. While a lot of that stems from his accomplishments in the cage, it also has a lot to do with his personality. He’s one of the most infectious characters to ever step foot in the Octagon, and that much is an understatement.

RELATED: Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor after latest loss: “The true fight to make is me and Conor”

One of his most famous lines came from a big press conference event that the promotion did many years ago. He was interrupted by Jeremy Stephens who, at the time, was someone he feasibly could’ve faced. McGregor, surprised by the verbal attack, said “who the f**k is that guy?” and created a moment that will live in time forever.

Now, Conor is one of the owners of BKFC. Jeremy Stephens is set to return to the ring tonight and as per the Irishman, a long-awaited showdown between the two could happen one day.

McGregor teases Stephens collision

“BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO! We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the line as our dominant World Champion @christineferea looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jade.masson.wong! A cracking matchup! The ladies leading the charge once again! In our co-main event also we have “who the f**k is that guy” facing off again against Bobby Taylor. Me and “who the f**k” is an exciting bare knuckle fight down the line 100%! Good luck to all our combatants! EXCITED! @bareknucklefc FIGHT WEEK! Swipe for the card and full schedule! @bareknucklefc”

Quotes via Instagram

Would you like to see this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

