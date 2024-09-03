Just Scrap Radio Ep. 176 with Kyle Nelson and Isaac Dulgarian

By Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

The 176th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 97.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 176

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (1:20). We close things out by chatting with UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian (11:08).

Kyle Nelson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 97 fight against Steve Garcia. Kyle talks about originally being booked to fight Calvin Kattar and why he didn’t wait for Kattar to get healthy instead of getting a new opponent. The Canadian then talks about the style matchup against Garcia and his recent run. Nelson also chats about his career turnaround and how a win over Garcia should get him a ranked opponent.

Isaac Dulgarian closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 97 fight against Brendon Marotte. Isaac talks about his controversial loss last time out, which was his first career loss, and what he learned from that. He then chats about the style matchup against Marrotte and how he sees the fight playing out. He closes things out by talking about his goals for the future and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kyle Nelson MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Boxing, MMA

Report | Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 is in the works

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024
Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison would love to see former champ-champ Amanda Nunes return to the UFC: “I think also she struggles to not be in the limelight”

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Kayla Harrison has explained why she wants to see former champion Amanda Nunes back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a belt: “That’s a legend fight”

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic doesn’t even need to be for a championship.

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko
Noche UFC

Alexa Grasso says her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko is in a “really, really weird” place ahead of UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2024

Alexa Grasso has spoken about her relationship with Valentina Shevchenko heading into their trilogy fight.

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns explains why he wasn't surprised Belal Muhammad beat Leon Edwards: "Cannot deny him"

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2024

Gilbert Burns wasn’t surprised that Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards to become the welterweight champion.

Joe Lauzon opens up on MMA future amidst long UFC hiatus: "I don't exactly know a valid way to get out of the contract"

Josh Evanoff - September 2, 2024
Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzeczyk
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jessica Andrade reveals private conversations with Joanna Jedrzejczyk for 'BMF' title rematch: "It would be special"

Josh Evanoff - September 2, 2024

Former UFC champions Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be running it back.

Chael Sonnen, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen says Tom Aspinall could suffer a Ronda Rousey-esque collapse against Jon Jones

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks if Tom Aspinall gets put into a ‘long game’ scenario against Jon Jones, it’ll lead to his undoing, similar to that of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno ends brief time away from MMA, set to return at UFC Vegas 100

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2024

Brandon Moreno will be ending his time away from MMA as he has his next fight booked.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen favors Sean O'Malley over Conor McGregor for MMA's biggest star

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes Sean O’Malley, not Conor McGregor, is the sport’s biggest pay-per-view star ahead of the former’s return to the cage.