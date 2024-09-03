Just Scrap Radio Ep. 176 with Kyle Nelson and Isaac Dulgarian

The 176th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 97.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (1:20). We close things out by chatting with UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian (11:08).

Kyle Nelson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 97 fight against Steve Garcia. Kyle talks about originally being booked to fight Calvin Kattar and why he didn’t wait for Kattar to get healthy instead of getting a new opponent. The Canadian then talks about the style matchup against Garcia and his recent run. Nelson also chats about his career turnaround and how a win over Garcia should get him a ranked opponent.

Isaac Dulgarian closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 97 fight against Brendon Marotte. Isaac talks about his controversial loss last time out, which was his first career loss, and what he learned from that. He then chats about the style matchup against Marrotte and how he sees the fight playing out. He closes things out by talking about his goals for the future and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher