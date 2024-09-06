Umar Nurmagomedov responds to Merab Dvalishvili’s dismissal of him getting the next bantamweight title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s remarks about the next title shot.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili faces UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event next weekend in Las Vegas. After defeating former titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, he clinched the next bantamweight title shot.

Dvalishvili, ahead of the biggest fight of his career, is already being asked about what might happen should he win the bantamweight title. He dismissed Nurmagomedov’s case for the next title shot, despite the Dagestani mauler’s win over Cory Sandhagen last month.

It took mere hours for Nurmagomedov to respond to Dvalishvili via social media.

Umar Nurmagomedov to Merab Dvalishvili: I’m in your head!

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov responded to Dvalishvili’s remarks.

“Merab just focus on your upcoming fight,” Nurmagomedov tweeted. “Too much Umar in your head. Everybody knows that you don’t want to fight me. And honestly I don’t care about you, I’m just hunting for the belt. If you win the belt, we talk.”

Umar, the cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, has won 18 consecutive fights to begin his career. Before the win over Sandhagen, he defeated Raoni Barcelos, Brian Kelleher, and Bekzat Almakhan in his UFC tenure.

Dvalishvili endorsed former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as having a solid case to face the UFC 306 winner. Figueiredo most recently defeated former title challenger Marlon Vera at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov could potentially serve as the UFC 306 backup if anything happens in the final days leading up to the event. As of this writing, it’s uncertain what the UFC’s plans are in terms of backup fighters.

If Dvalishvili defeats O’Malley at UFC 306, a fiery debate could ensue regarding the next bantamweight title shot. Nurmagomedov’s defiance of Dvalishvili’s stance might not matter as he’s considered the consensus next man up for a title fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

