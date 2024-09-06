Umar Nurmagomedov responds to Merab Dvalishvili’s dismissal of him getting the next bantamweight title shot

Undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t take long to respond to Merab Dvalishvili’s remarks about the next title shot.

Dvalishvili faces UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event next weekend in Las Vegas. After defeating former titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 298, he clinched the next bantamweight title shot.

Dvalishvili, ahead of the biggest fight of his career, is already being asked about what might happen should he win the bantamweight title. He dismissed Nurmagomedov’s case for the next title shot, despite the Dagestani mauler’s win over Cory Sandhagen last month.

It took mere hours for Nurmagomedov to respond to Dvalishvili via social media.