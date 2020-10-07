Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 37: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 37: Moraes vs. Sandhagen event.
The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 37 sees No. 1 bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes return to the Octagon when he takes on No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen. Moraes last competed at UFC 245 last December when he won a split decision over Jose Aldo. However, a case of COVID-19 has kept him out of action so far in 2020 until now. As for Sandhagen, he is coming off of the first stoppage loss of his MMA career when he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 to snap a 5-0 start to his Octagon career.
In the co-main event, veteran striker Edson Barboza looks to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes on Makwan Amirkhani. Barboza is coming off of back-to-back controversial split decision loss to Paul Felder and Dan Ige, the latter his 145lbs debut, while Amirkhani is coming off of an impressive submission win over Danny Henry.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 37 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 37 Odds
Marlon Moraes -135
Cory Sandhagen +115
Edson Barboza -180
Makwan Amirkhani +155
Marcin Tybura -115
Ben Rothwell -105
Dricus Du Plessis -195
Markus Perez +155
Tom Aspinall -350
Alan Baudot +250
Youssef Zalal -270
Ilia Topuria +190
Tom Breese -215
KB Bhullar +165
Rodrigo Nascimento -310
Chris Daukaus +260
Impa Kasanganay -245
Joaquin Buckley +185
Ali Alqaisi -130
Tony Kelley +110
Omar Morales -135
Giga Chikadze +115
Tracy Cortez -305
Stephanie Egger +225
Tagir Ulanbekov -455
Bruno Silva +355
In the main event, Moraes opened as a -135 betting favorite. That means a $135 bet would win you $100. As for Sandhagen, he opened as a +115 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $115.
In the co-main event, Barboza opened as a -180 betting favorite. That means a $180 bet would win you $100. As for Amirkhani, he opened as a +155 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $155.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds?