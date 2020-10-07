Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 37: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

The full betting odds have been released for the 13 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 37: Moraes vs. Sandhagen event.

The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 37 sees No. 1 bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes return to the Octagon when he takes on No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen. Moraes last competed at UFC 245 last December when he won a split decision over Jose Aldo. However, a case of COVID-19 has kept him out of action so far in 2020 until now. As for Sandhagen, he is coming off of the first stoppage loss of his MMA career when he was submitted by Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250 to snap a 5-0 start to his Octagon career.

In the co-main event, veteran striker Edson Barboza looks to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes on Makwan Amirkhani. Barboza is coming off of back-to-back controversial split decision loss to Paul Felder and Dan Ige, the latter his 145lbs debut, while Amirkhani is coming off of an impressive submission win over Danny Henry.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 37 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Odds

Marlon Moraes -135

Cory Sandhagen +115

Edson Barboza -180

Makwan Amirkhani +155

Marcin Tybura -115

Ben Rothwell -105

Dricus Du Plessis -195

Markus Perez +155

Tom Aspinall -350

Alan Baudot +250

Youssef Zalal -270

Ilia Topuria +190

Tom Breese -215

KB Bhullar +165

Rodrigo Nascimento -310

Chris Daukaus +260

Impa Kasanganay -245

Joaquin Buckley +185

Ali Alqaisi -130

Tony Kelley +110

Omar Morales -135

Giga Chikadze +115

Tracy Cortez -305

Stephanie Egger +225

Tagir Ulanbekov -455

Bruno Silva +355

In the main event, Moraes opened as a -135 betting favorite. That means a $135 bet would win you $100. As for Sandhagen, he opened as a +115 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $115.

In the co-main event, Barboza opened as a -180 betting favorite. That means a $180 bet would win you $100. As for Amirkhani, he opened as a +155 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $155.

Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds?