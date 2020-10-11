Video | UFC releases amazing promo for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje title fight

The UFC has released an incredible promo video for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

The undisputed UFC lightweight championship will be on the line at UFC 254 later this month on Fight Island when Nurmagomedov and Gaethje fight each other. Nurmagomedov is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport while Gaethje has been on a hot streak as of late as he looks to unify the interim title with Nurmagomedov’s belt. It is going to be an amazing fight, with many fans and media believing it the potential to be a classic.

With UFC 254 now less than two weeks away, the promotion has released an incredible promo video for the Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje card. Check it out below via the UFC.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) made his UFC debut back in 2012 and has gone unbeaten at the highest level of the sport since then as he’s racked up an incredible 12-0 record inside the Octagon. In Nurmagmedov’s most recent bout at UFC 242 last September, he submitted Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke. Nurmagomedov also holds notable career wins over Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, and Rafael dos Anjos. With a win here over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov could fight GSP in a legacy fight next.

Gaethje (22-2) made his UFC debut in 2017 and has since racked up a 5-2 record inside the Octagon. In his last four fights, he has picked up for knockout victories over Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. Gaethje has always been one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster but his overall game has really started to get picked up in recent years. No longer does he just go forward with reckless abandon, but now he exhibits excellent defense as well, making him an incredibly dangerous fighter.

How excited are you for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje?