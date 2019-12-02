Henry Cejudo takes another shot at Jose Aldo, declares himself ‘The Real King of Rio’

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took another shot at Jose Aldo on social media, declaring himself “The Real King of Rio.”

Ever since Aldo announced that he is dropping down to 135lbs and fighting Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, there has been speculation that Aldo could be Cejudo’s next opponent. The two have spent the last few months taking shots at each other on social media, including Aldo posting a picture of Cejudo dressed as a gnome.

Cejudo has been busy travelling the world and this weekend he was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which gave him the perfect opportunity to take another shot at Aldo. With UFC 245 coming up right around the corner, the timing was right for Cejudo to poke the bear once again.

Check out Cejudo’s latest message to Aldo on his Instagram.

“The Real King of Rio is here! #bendtheknee @josealdojunioroficial”

Ever since Cejudo defeated Moraes at UFC 238 and became a double champion, he has made it clear that he’s all about competing in money fights. There’s no doubt that a fight against Aldo, the long-time UFC featherweight champion, would be as big of a fight as there is currently at 135lbs.

Of course, before that happens Aldo will have to get by Moraes at UFC 245, and that’s no small task to be sure. The oddsmakers even have Aldo billed as the underdog in that matchup. As for Cejudo, he is still mending from injuries incurred after such a busy fight schedule the last few years, but he should be ready to go in the early part of 2020. If Aldo beats Moraes next weekend, expect him to take the mic and call Cejudo out.

Do you think if Jose Aldo beats Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 that he will get a bantamweight title shot against Henry Cejudo?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/2/2019.