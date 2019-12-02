Tyron Woodley says losing UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman humbled him

Tyron Woodley is able to see the positives in his defeat to Kamaru Usman.

Back in March, Woodley put the UFC welterweight championship on the line against Usman. While “The Chosen One” had looked unstoppable at 170 pounds, Usman had the style and pressure to dethrone Woodley after five rounds of one-sided action. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was the new welterweight king and Woodley suffered his first loss since June 2014.

Speaking to fans during a live stream on social media, Woodley explained why he feels there is some good he can take away from the loss.

“Even in loss man, I thank Usman for that fight because I had to check myself,” Tyron Woodley said. “I had to humble myself, I had to put myself back on the grind. I had to put myself back to where I was at when I f*cking got to the top, very uncomfortable place. Sparring world champion boxers and getting beat up. Wrestling division I wrestlers on a day-to-day basis. Running, training, strength, and conditioning at weird hours and just really get my body to a point where f*cking it couldn’t stand me. It hated me for what I was doing to it and that’s what I did. I got back to that now.”

Usman had his own live stream and made it clear that he’d fight Woodley a second time for the right price.

“Absolutely, why not?” Usman said when asked if he’d fight Tyron Woodley again. “I’ll fight anybody again if the money’s right.”

Usman is scheduled to defend his welterweight gold against Colby Covington on Dec. 14 at UFC 245. As for Woodley, he hasn’t competed since the March loss to Usman. He was scheduled to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch back in June, but he pulled out due to a hand injury.

Do you believe Tyron Woodley can regain the UFC welterweight title?

