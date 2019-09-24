Henry Cejudo takes aim at Jose Aldo

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is taking aim at some of the biggest names in the sport. “Triple C” was recently interviewed by the media in Mexico City, and he took aim at the legend Jose Aldo, who recently said he wanted to drop down to bantamweight to fight Cejudo

Here’s what Cejudo told the media in a scrum.

“Jose Aldo can drop down all he wants. He can bend the knee to Triple C too,” Cejudo said. “I’m on a legend rampage. I’m a GOAT killer. I’m a PED Killer. the greatest of all time. Nobody in the UFC has my credentials, I feel like I need to start getting respected for it. I’m trying to make money too on top of everything. Olympic champ, flyweight champ and now bantamweight champ of the world. My name is Triple C. Don’t forget the name.”

Cejudo told reporters that a flyweight title defense against Joseph Benavidez (who has a prior win over him) seems likely next. However, Cejudo admitted that bigger fights are at 135lbs for him, and that includes a potential bout against Aldo.

“For sure (the bigger fights are at 135lbs). I think everybody in their own mind understands that. 135 is full of more color,” Cejudo said. “I’m a little disappointed in the flyweights too. The fact I brought he division back and I saved the division. No one has a persona, no one’s talking smack, no one’s trying to compete. I did my part and I continue to keep doing my part. It’s up to the flyweights to step it up and keep the division alive.”

Cejudo said he is still healing up from injuries sustained in his UFC 238 fight against Marlon Moraes. But he is targeting a return in early 2020, and if he gets his way his opponent will be a legend with a big name like Aldo.

What do you think of a fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo?