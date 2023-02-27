Jon Jones scoffs at the idea that Ciryl Gane will be the toughest kickboxer he’s ever faced: “Gane’s last three opponents had terrible defense”

Jon Jones doesn’t agree that Ciryl Gane is the toughest kickboxer he has faced.

Jones is set to headline UFC 285 on Saturday against Gane in Las Vegas for the vacant heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup as it is the first time Jones has fought in over three years and is his heavyweight debut.

Heading into the fight, Jones is the betting favorite, but many believe Gane will pose some problems on the feet for the former light heavyweight champ. However, Jones doesn’t rate Gane’s kickboxing as highly as others do. Instead, he believes Thiago Santos was a better striker.

Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Best wrestler he ever fought was Francis, that’s wild — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

Although Jones doesn’t rate Gane’s striking and wrestling defense as highly as others do, he will get to see firsthand how good it is on Saturday. If Jones is correct, then perhaps he is able to run through the Frenchman and win the heavyweight title with ease. But, there is no question Gane is an extremely talented striker who is also confident he has all the tools to win this fight at UFC 285.

This is also not the first time Jon Jones has taken aim at Ciryl Gane’s striking. In a previous tweet a few weeks ago, he also mentioned Lyoto Machida as a better striker than Gane, while also fighting guys with KO power, unlike Gane.

