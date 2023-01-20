Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones continues to evolve and get better in training: “That’s just scary”

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on the progress of Jon Jones as he gears up for his return at UFC 285.

Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to action at UFC 285. On that night in Las Vegas, he’ll battle Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. The news broke after it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract with the promotion.

‘Bones’ hasn’t fought in the Octagon for three years. On March 4, however, that’ll change, as he competes at heavyweight for the first time in his career.

Many have wondered whether or not the dreaded ring rust will play a factor for Jones. After all, the game has changed a whole lot, and this will be his debut in the division.

Henry Cejudo, who has been training with Jon at Fight Ready, had the following to say on his progress.

“(I’m) just reflecting on the last few days that I had with Jones. Jones is a student of the game,” Cejudo said. “You can teach him one thing, (and) he comes back the next day and he almost becomes flawless. It’s crazy to see the potential of how great and how good Jones could still become. He’s a man who has the God-given ability, and when you teach a guy who has ability (and) technique that has discipline like himself and is willing to learn, I mean that’s what equals a straight GOAT status. That’s what puts Jon Jones in a league of his own.

Cejudo praises Jones

“As good as Jon Jones is, he’s still getting better, and that’s just scary.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think Henry Cejudo’s training will help give Jon Jones the edge when he battles Ciryl Gane? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!