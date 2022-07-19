Henry Cejudo makes plea to Dana White for fight with Alexander Volkanovski: “I truly believe I could beat him”

Henry Cejudo is ready to make history against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The 35-year-old has been out of action since his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following the victory, Cejudo decided to call it quits and retire from MMA. Almost immediately following the retirement, the former champion teased a return.

Earlier this year, the wrestler made his return to the octagon official. While he doesn’t have an opponent or date set, Cejudo enrolled in the USADA testing pool. Entering the testing pool was a big step, one that he hopes leads to a fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo discussed his hope to fight ‘The Great’ in an interview with ESPN. The former dual-weight champion revealed his plans to come back solely revolve around Volkanovski. While the UFC wants Cejudo to fight at 135-pounds, he isn’t so keen.

However, ‘The Messenger’ is willing to fight at bantamweight for his next fight if it leads to a featherweight title opportunity. Cejudo is supremely confident that he would win the 145-pound strap if the chance comes around. To try and make that fight happen, the former champ made a plea to Dana White.

“That’s the only reason why I’m even going down to 135 pounds,” Cejudo said of possibly fighting Volkanovski in the future. “These dudes are not on my level — none of those dudes are at my level. And they all know it. So if I have to go down to 135 pounds [and win back] my belt to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, that’s what I have to do.” (h/t ESPN)

Henry Cejudo continued, “I truly believe I could beat him. I would never take a fight that I don’t think I could win… [Dana], I know I talked a lot of stuff, calling you Dana Bald, Dana Aldo. But, boss, I respect you. I understand what you’ve done for the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts. I’ve only wanted attention for situations like this — to fight and make history. You’ve always said it, Dana, that ‘I will never stop anybody from making history.’ Well, here he is right here, man.”

