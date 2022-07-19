Brendan Schaub confused by Kamaru Usman moving to light-heavyweight: “His lower body is lightweight”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t understand UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman moving to 205-pounds.
‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 278 next month. If he’s successful, the 35-year-old hopes to move up in weight and fight at light-heavyweight. The attempt would be to gain a second UFC title.
As of now, it’s not known who light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will face next. However, Usman doesn’t care if he faces him, or Jan Blachowicz at 205-pounds. In an interview last month, he stated:
“We’re gonna go in there and we’re completely focused on Leon Edwards,” Usman said. “But after Leon Edwards, we have our sights set on [lght-heavyweight], whether it’s Jan or whether it’s Jiří, whoever it is, that’s what we want.
Kamaru Usman continued, “I want to prove to the world that there’s a reason why they say pound-for-pound. That means pound-for-pound at any given time, any given moment, any given weight, I can go in there and not only hold my own, I can be victorious. I wanna be able to prove that.”
The move to 205-pounds would be unprecedented. While champions have moved up in weight before, skipping a weight class has not. Someone who doesn’t believe that the move makes sense is Brendan Schaub.
The fighter-turned-podcaster discussed Kamaru Usman moving to light-heavyweight on The Schaub Show. The former heavyweight questioned in the move made sense, and if the UFC would even allow it.
“I don’t get it. He’s so small.. Him vs. Jiri? What?!… His lower body is what’s not light-heavyweight. His lower body is lightweight.” (h/t SportsKeeda)
Brendan Schaub continued, “That match-up’s not like crazy. Jan’s a big 205-er. Really big. I wonder if the power would be an issue. Jan’s power. But then the speed, the cardio, the movement of Kamaru, I don’t get it. Jumping up two weight classes? I wonder if the UFC would be down to do that.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM