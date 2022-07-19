Khamzat Chimaev reacts after booking main event fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is looking forward to being Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight.

On Tuesday, it was revealed by ESPN through Hunter Campbell of the UFC that Chimaev is booked to headline UFC 279 against Diaz. The news came as a surprise as just a week ago Diaz said he hadn’t been offered any fights and just wanted to fight out his contract. Now, he will fight out his deal against Chimaev and the Swede is looking forward to it.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) provided this comment about the fight to ESPN. Translated from Swedish by his representative Majdi Shammas. "I am going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2022

“I am going to handle Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC,” Chimaev said when asked about fighting Diaz.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

This is a fight the UFC has talked about in the past so it isn’t a massive surprise to see the promotion book it. Chimaev has called out Diaz in the past but he didn’t think the Stockton, native would take it.

“No, it’s never been close [to a done deal],” Chimaev said on the Blockparty podcast. “The skinny boy, when I said let’s fight, I was good weight, good shape, and now I’ve been lifting weights, I go up like three kilos. Now he says let’s fight. He was thinking, is August too early to cut weight? I don’t care, I’m going to cut my weight and fight with him if he’s ready. I’ll smash that boy. He won’t be the same Diaz anymore.”

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) picked up the biggest win of his career last time out as he beat Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 273. The Swede is 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips. This will be the first five-round fight of his career.

Nate Diaz (20-13), meanwhile, suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards back at UFC 263 last June and prior to that, lost by TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller, and Donald Cerrone among others.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev’s comments about his fight with Nate Diaz?