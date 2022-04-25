Henry Cejudo reveals he met with UFC brass, discusses return date: “I’ll be ready in six months”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo believes he’ll be back in action within six months.

‘Triple C’ was last seen in action at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following a knockout win over Dominick Cruz, Cejudo announced his retirement. Almost immediately after that announcement, the champion started discussing a comeback.

Over the next two years, he teased numerous returns to the octagon. However, the discussions got very real following Cejudo entering the USADA testing pool after UFC 273. The former champion seemed determined to score a fight with UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White has continuously shot down that fight between Henry Cejudo and ‘The Great’. That hasn’t stopped the Gold medalist from making his comeback. On the Triple C and Schmo show, Cejudo discussed his comeback. On Twitter announcing the podcast’s release, he also noted he’d be back within six months.

Furthermore, he also revealed that he recently met with UFC officials Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell. Cejudo also noted that he’s interested in fighting four names, Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski.

“I think there’s two weight classes that are really open, and I want to take a stab at either one of them. There’s T.J. [Dillashaw], there’s Aljalame [Sterling], there’s [Max] Holloway, and [Alexander] Volkanovski. The terrain is pretty nice man, I’m sitting in a pretty good position right now. We talked over dinner, we were there for a couple of hours because we had a lot to talk about. To say the least, it was a great meeting.”

“35 or 45, a lot of those decisions aren’t done yet. I want to see what is going to end up happening, but they love the comeback. They want me back, they would never have dinner with me if they didn’t want me back. I think for my next meeting, I’d love to meet with Dana White.

What do you think about Henry Cejudo’s attempted comeback?

