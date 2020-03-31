Henry Cejudo has a plan if he can’t fight Jose Aldo at UFC 250

Henry Cejudo already has a backup plan if his Jose Aldo fight at UFC 250 falls through. His backup plan is a matchup against former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

UFC 250 is scheduled to take place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It could also suffer the same unfortunate fate as UFC 249, which has been the picture of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bantamweight champion Cejudo is scheduled to defend his title against Jose Aldo in the main event. With restrictions on international travel and pressure to postpone fight cards, it is unclear if the bantamweights will get the opportunity to collide in the main event. However, Cejudo has a worthy backup opponent, Aldo falls through.

Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. ❤️ @DominickCruz pic.twitter.com/1LaGGavqe2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 30, 2020

“Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. @DominickCruz.” – Henry Cejudo on Twitter.

As we’ve covered, Cruz is the former bantamweight champion. He lost his belt to Cody Garbrandt in 2016 by unanimous decision. He has been out of action since then with multiple injuries. However, he recently revealed he is finally healthy and ready to return to the Octagon against Henry Cejudo. The matchup would likely take place on American soil, and broadcast from a closed arena. This would solve many of the logistical challenges the UFC will no doubt face as they attempt to promote UFC 250 on foreign soil.

Would you rather see Henry Cejudo fight Dominick Cruz or Jose Aldo? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/31/2020.