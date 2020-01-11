Dominick Cruz says he’s ‘finally healthy’ and will fight again within the next six months

Dominick Cruz is certain he will make his return to the Octagon soon.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has not fought since he lost his belt to Cody Garbrandt in December of 2016. Since then, he was scheduled to fight Jimmie Rivera on Dec. 30, 2017, but he broke his forearm. Then, in January of 2019, he was scheduled to scrap John Lineker but he injured his shoulder and was out for the year.

Now that the surgery is over and he is healed, Cruz said he is eyeing his return to the Octagon.

“Within the next six months. I’m healthy, this year I will fight,” Dominick Cruz said on Food Truck Diaries. “As long as everything stays in line as it has. I learned that a lot of what was stopping me is just been keeping focused on the now and not worrying about things you can’t control… Just training and keeping my body strong.”

Who Dominick Cruz wants to fight when he returns to the Octagon is simple. He wants the champion in Henry Cejudo given “Triple C” called him out and they both are coming off shoulder surgeries.

“It’s just like, let’s do this,” Cruz said. “I’m right here, I’m finally healthy. We’re both coming off shoulder surgery, we’re both from Arizona, we were both on the same national wrestling team. I know his style, I know everything about him, I know his background. I know how he grew up.”

Dominick Cruz is considered one of if not the best bantamweight of all-time so to have him back in the division will be big for the sport. Whether or not he will get a title shot right away is unknown but the good news is that the former champ is finally healthy and back.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.