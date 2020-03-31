Jorge Masvidal claims he has said “yes” to a fight with “crotch-sniffing” champ

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that he agreed to fight Kamaru Usman — potentially at UFC 249 — but based on what he’s said, it doesn’t appear as if it’ll happen.

The ongoing feud between Masvidal and Usman has taken on many different forms, with the initial plan seemingly being for the two to square off for the UFC Welterweight Championship on International Fight Week.

Due to the ongoing chaos surrounding UFC 249, however, it appeared as if the stars could align for them to replace Tony Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov as the main event of this show — with “Gamebred” seemingly confirming that he’s agreed to the bout.

Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

While it may be difficult to tell whether or not the rivalry between the pair is manufactured or more real than we think, the UFC is certainly doing a decent job of building the hype for this fight — including through their ‘showdown’ during Super Bowl week earlier this year.

There’s simply no way of reasonably denying the fact that Masvidal has earned the right to square off with Usman for the title at this stage, with his 3-0 record in 2019 serving as all the proof we need that he’s a legitimate contender.

If they were to make this fight happen on such short notice, in line with the coronavirus outbreak around the world, it would certainly feel like the fight is being rushed.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman fight at UFC 249, or would you prefer to see the two welterweights stars collide with full fight camps behind them? Let us know in the comments section.

