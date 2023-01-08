Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown

Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true.

Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.

Appearing on MMAFighting’s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his prediction for Sterling vs. Cejudo.

“I think Cejudo beats Aljamain pretty soundly,” Brown stated. “I think [Cejudo’s] got tremendous boxing, amazing wrestling. I don’t think Aljamain’s going to be able to get him down. I think he’s just got better boxing, better standup. He’s very disciplined with his standup. He stays tight and strong. I’m going to go with Cejudo on that. I think he beats him relatively easily. Cejudo, I’m picking very soundly to win that fight [against Sterling].”

As far as how a showdown between Cejudo and the number one-ranked UFC bantamweight O’Malley would play out, Brown made his feelings clear.

“If we’re talking about champion at the end of the year, I’m going to go with Cejudo,” Brown said. “He beats Aljamain and he destroys Sean O’Malley.”

Brown also discussed whether or not Henry Cejudo is now the greatest threat at 135 pounds.

“I wasn’t sure that fight was going to happen,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “You hear Cejudo talking all the time. He’s always saying some s*** about coming back or fighting this guy. He likes to talk. So I didn’t think that fight was going to happen, so I would certainly put him down as the biggest threat [at bantamweight].”