UFC 286 adds three new fights including Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

The card for UFC’s return to London has some additions.

UFC 286 will emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England on March 18. The UFC’s most recent trip to London took place back in March 2022. Headlining that show was a heavyweight collision between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

The UFC recently added three new fights for UFC 286. This includes a middleweight tilt between one-time UFC title challenger Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze. Vettori last saw action inside the Octagon back in September 2022. He fell short in his bout with former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

As for Dolidze, he’s riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s fresh off a second-round TKO victory over Jack Hermansson back in December.

A women’s flyweight clash is also on tap. Dama De Ferro MMA first reported that a bout between Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill has been agreed to for UFC 286. After failing to capture the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship from Valentina Shevchenko back in November 2020, Maia found herself with a 1-2 record in her last three fights. She was able to make it 2-2 in her last four with a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz.

O’Neill has been off to a promising start in her pro MMA career. She has garnered a perfect record of 9-0 and is coming off a split decision win over Roxanne Modafferi.

Finally, a featherweight scrap between Lerone Murphy and Nathaniel Wood is in the works. Al Zullino was the first to break the news.

An all-Brit featherweight showdown is in the works for #UFC286, as Manchester's own Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) is set to face a fellow Englishman in Nathaniel Wood (19-5). The fight is not finalized yet, but the promotion is working to book it for March 18, in London, England. pic.twitter.com/d4c1negYXB — Al Zullino (@phre) January 6, 2023

“An all-Brit featherweight showdown is in the works for #UFC286, as Manchester’s own Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) is set to face a fellow Englishman in Nathaniel Wood (19-5).

The fight is not finalized yet, but the promotion is working to book it for March 18, in London, England.”