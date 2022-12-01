UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next.

‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.

During the bantamweight title fight, the Colorado native had his shoulder popped out while defending a takedown. From there, it was too easy for Sterling, as he won by second-round TKO. Dillashaw later revealed his shoulder had popped out over a dozen times in camp.

Following the win, Dana White gave Aljamain Sterling his next assignment: A clash with Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ had been out of the octagon since May 2020, when he retired after defeating Dominick Cruz. Over the last few months, Cejudo had been teasing a return, even entering the USADA testing pool.

While the UFC president stated that was the next bantamweight title fight, there was speculation it wouldn’t happen next, as Sterling discussed his desire for time off. However, on his podcast, The Weekly Scraps, the champion confirmed he would face Cejudo next, likely in March.

The news comes days after Ali Abdelaziz stated that the title fight was on for next year. While Sterling noted the matchup isn’t finalized, it’s trending that way.

“I’m announcing that I am going to fight Henry next,” Sterling said on his podcast. “We are targeting March. I will say Ali, brother, it’s done but it’s still not done until there’s ink on the paper but it’s done. But it’s still kind of not done but this is the fight that’s going to happen next.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “This fight is going to happen. Obviously, you guys saw the face off with myself and Henry Cejudo. I have no problem fighting Henry. Never ducked anybody a day in my life. The UFC gives me the toughest competition and I always step up to the plate and I always win, except for that one time when I got sent to Neptune against Marlon Moraes. For the most part, I typically win.”

