Henry Cejudo and Ryan Garcia trade barbs over potential boxing match

UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo has only been retired for a few days, and he’s already laying the groundwork for a move to boxing.

At UFC 249 last Saturday, Cejudo faced the former champion Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight title bout. He won by TKO in the second round, but Cruz disagreed with that stoppage. After his victory, Cejudo announced his shocking retirement from the sport.

The 33-year-old is celebrated as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time, but boxing star Ryan Garcia was not impressed. In fact, he believes Cejudo would face immediate retirement if he stepped inside the boxing ring.

Garcia called out the UFC champ on social media, and Cejudo quickly responded. Read their full exchange below.

You think @HenryCejudo would give me a good fight in the boxing ring? — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) May 11, 2020

I’d crack you so hard I’d make you forget your purse 👛 https://t.co/JsvWBRzyxO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 12, 2020

My guy Henry C is 5’4 you enter the ring with me you’ll end up retiring for good, just enjoy your championships in MMA — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) May 12, 2020

I got some business to handle July 4th but anyone who believes they can beat me should be addressed… Man I gotta alot of people wanting to fight me 😅😅 only more reason to keep training God bless 🙏 — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) May 12, 2020



“My guy Henry C is 5’4 you enter the ring with me you’ll end up retiring for good, just enjoy your championships in MMA,” Garcia declared during the back-and-forth.

The boxing star’s comments to Cejudo also caught the attention of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. He mocked Garcia and claimed he wants to show him what a “real fight” is.

i’ll box @KingRyanG then after we have an mma fight. show you the difference between a match and a real fight. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 12, 2020

“I’ll box @KingRyanG then after we have an MMA fight,” Danis wrote. “Show you the difference between a match and a real fight.”

Get in line whoever you are https://t.co/nynf858QAH — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) May 12, 2020

“Get in line whoever you are,” responded Garcia.

What do you think Ryan Garcia challenging the stars of the MMA world?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.