Henry Cejudo and Ryan Garcia trade barbs over potential boxing match

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Henry Cejudo
UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo has only been retired for a few days, and he’s already laying the groundwork for a move to boxing.

At UFC 249 last Saturday, Cejudo faced the former champion Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight title bout. He won by TKO in the second round, but Cruz disagreed with that stoppage. After his victory, Cejudo announced his shocking retirement from the sport.

The 33-year-old is celebrated as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time, but boxing star Ryan Garcia was not impressed. In fact, he believes Cejudo would face immediate retirement if he stepped inside the boxing ring.

Garcia called out the UFC champ on social media, and Cejudo quickly responded. Read their full exchange below.


“My guy Henry C is 5’4 you enter the ring with me you’ll end up retiring for good, just enjoy your championships in MMA,” Garcia declared during the back-and-forth.

The boxing star’s comments to Cejudo also caught the attention of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. He mocked Garcia and claimed he wants to show him what a “real fight” is.

“I’ll box @KingRyanG then after we have an MMA fight,” Danis wrote. “Show you the difference between a match and a real fight.”

“Get in line whoever you are,” responded Garcia.

