Gilbert Burns speaks out following UFC 273 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?

Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.

What fans got was three rounds of thrilling action. Chimaev was more interested in trading strikes with Burns than grappling. The end result was a barnburner that fans won’t soon forget.

In the end, Chimaev won the fight via unanimous decision. While Burns didn’t get the win, many agree that he saw his stock rise after the fight.

Gilbert Burns took to his Twitter account to send a message to his supporters.

War! Shoutout to my family, my team, my sponsors, and my fans! Love you guys!

–

Guerra! Agradecimento especial pra minha família, meu time, meu patrocinadores e fans! Amo vcs! pic.twitter.com/DC6zxe5xC4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 10, 2022

Burns gave a passionate post-fight speech during his interview with Joe Rogan. He made it clear that he isn’t afraid to fight anyone at 170 pounds.

“You know, Joe I don’t care. I come here to fight. I go against the odds, I don’t care. I’m the number two [ranked UFC welterweight], I’ll fight anyone. It doesn’t matter. My goal here is to become a champion and fight the toughest guys.”

Burns was adamant that he isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

“Every time that I step right here I’m gonna give it everything I have. They gotta f*cking kill me but I’m not gonna stop.”

Burns has gone 7-2 in his last nine outings. The only two losses in that span have been against current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Chimaev.