Gilbert Burns speaks out following UFC 273 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

By
Fernando Quiles
-
Gilbert Burns
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?

Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.

What fans got was three rounds of thrilling action. Chimaev was more interested in trading strikes with Burns than grappling. The end result was a barnburner that fans won’t soon forget.

In the end, Chimaev won the fight via unanimous decision. While Burns didn’t get the win, many agree that he saw his stock rise after the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Gilbert Burns took to his Twitter account to send a message to his supporters.

“War! Shoutout to my family, my team, my sponsors, and my fans! Love you guys!”

Burns gave a passionate post-fight speech during his interview with Joe Rogan. He made it clear that he isn’t afraid to fight anyone at 170 pounds.

“You know, Joe I don’t care. I come here to fight. I go against the odds, I don’t care. I’m the number two [ranked UFC welterweight], I’ll fight anyone. It doesn’t matter. My goal here is to become a champion and fight the toughest guys.”

Burns was adamant that he isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

“Every time that I step right here I’m gonna give it everything I have. They gotta f*cking kill me but I’m not gonna stop.”

Burns has gone 7-2 in his last nine outings. The only two losses in that span have been against current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 273 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)
  2. UFC 273 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  3. Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273
  4. Gilbert Burns explains why he asked to fight Khamzat Chimaev
  5. Khamzat Chimaev says he will KO Gilbert Burns in under a minute at UFC 273