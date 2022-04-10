UFC 273 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 273 event features a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Khamzat Chimaev taking on Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since bursting on to the scene at Fight Island. ‘The Wolf’ is coming off a dominant first round submission victory over Li Jingliang in his most recent effort at UFC 267 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) returned to the win column his last time out, scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning 170lbs kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Round one of this UFC 273 welterweight fight begins and Khamzat Chimaev comes forward quickly. He shoots for a takedown but ‘Durinho’ is able to defend. Foot stomps from Chimaev. He looks for another takedown attempt and this time is able to drag Burns down to the canvas. Gilbert looks for a sweep and gets it. We are back on the feet now. Burns with a big low kick. He just misses with a right hand. Chimaev responds with a big left. Burns returns fire with a hard kick to the body. He lands a pair of good right hands now. Chimaev leaps in with a right that misses and Burns counters with a left hook. ‘Borz’ with a nice combination now. Burns responds with a right hand that partially connects. He lands a left hand as Chimaev is coming in. He just misses with an overhand right. Chimaev appears to slip down to one knee. He gets back up and one minute remains in the round. Khamzat with a big kick to the body. He lands a straight right and Burns is down. ‘Borz’ jumps on him and lands some hammer fists but Gilbert is returning fire. The fight moves back to the feet and Burns lands a big right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Khamzat Chimaev lands a big low kick. Gilbert Burns charges forward and shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it and we are back to standing at distance. Chimaev with a nice right hand over the top. He follows that up with a pair of jabs. Burns tags him with a big right hand up the middle. He follows that up with a hard kick to the body. Khamzat with a low kick. Burns goes to the body and Chimaev counters with a right hand over the top. Gilbert Burns lands a right hand of his own. He shoots in for a single leg but it is not there. ‘Durinho’ with a big combination. He lands another. Khamzat is in trouble. He fires back with a good right of his own. Both men are showing signs of fatigue. Burns continues to connect with good right hands. He shoots for a takedown. Khamzat winds up on top but Burns levels him with hammer fists and then kicks him off. We are back to standing and Gilbert Burns lands another right hand. Less than a minute remains. Big shots now from Khamzat Chimaev. He is all over Burns. Gilbert fires back with a big right. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this fight begins and Khamzat Chimaev is pressing the action early after being screamed at by his corner between rounds. He lands a night right hand over the top and then a follow up jab. Gilbert Burns shoots in for a single leg and almost is able to get the takedown. Khamzat scrambles back up to his feet and begins to tee off on Burns. He backs Gilbert up against the fence and lands a knee. Burns gets off the cage but eats a right hand in the process. Chimaev continues to poor on the pressure here. Big combinations from ‘Borz’. Gilbert Burns answers with a big straight right. Ninety seconds remain. Burns with a big right. Chimaev returns fire with a combination. ‘Durinho’ with another big right. He lands another. Chimaev is hurt. Burns continues to press. He is swinging wild punches. Twenty seconds remain. Khamzat with a left. Burns with a pair of rights. Chimaev with a body kick. What a fight!

Official UFC 273 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see CHimaev fight next following his victory over Burns this evening in Jacksonville?