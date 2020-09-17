Khamzat Chimaev says he will “kill” the “chicken” Gerald Meerschaert

UFC middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev says that he will “kill” the “chicken” Gerald Meerschaert this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 11.

Chimaev was the star of UFC Fight Island in July with his vicious stoppage wins over Rhys McKee and John Phillips. The UFC matchmakers are extremely high on Chimaev and have already booked him for his next two fights. The Swede takes on Meerschaert this weekend at UFC Vegas 11 and then fights again in November against veteran Demian Maia at welterweight, leading Meerschaert to say he feels “disrespected.”

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 11, Chimaev spoke about his opponent Meerschaert, and he didn’t mince his words. The young phenom called Meerschaert a “chicken” and says he plans to “kill” his opponent in the Octagon this weekend.

“I don’t know why he’s disrespected. Amateur boxing people go with five or six fights. I go fight here and now after one month, but I did in 10 days two fights. I don’t know why he feels like this,” Chimaev said (via MMAjunkie.com). “He speaks too much, he talks too much. He say, ‘You disrespect me.’ I didn’t like that. I said, ‘I’m going to smash you, chicken.’ And he say nothing and I go from there.

“I’m better everywhere. I’m better wrestling, I’m better grappling. I’m better in striking. No one going to stop me. … I don’t know what’s going to happen on Saturday night, but I’m going to go 100 percent to kill this guy. That’s what I know. With everything to finish him.’”

It is certainly interesting that the UFC booked Chimaev for two fights, which is something the promotion doesn’t do that often, but clearly the UFC matchmakers like him. Ultimately, it’s up to Chimaev to go into the Octagon and get the job done, but Meerschaert won’t be an easy out, making this a highly-intriguing grudge match.

