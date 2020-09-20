Jon Jones reacts to Colby Covington defeating Tyron Woodley

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tuned in to watch his former college roommate Colby Covington take on Tyron Woodley this evening.

Woodley (19-6-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most previous efforts, ‘The Chosen One’ has suffered unanimous decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones former college roommate turned bitter enemy in Colby Covington (16 -2 MMA) was most previously seen in action at UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main event proved to be a lopsided contest, as Colby Covington was able to dominate Tyron Woodley for the better portion of four rounds before scoring a bizarre finish in round five.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (injury) at 1:19 of Round 5

Jon Jones took to social media minutes before tonight’s event headliner to poke fun at his former college roommate in Covington. ‘Bones’ highlighted that ‘Chaos’ appeared to be rocking a cold sore in his UFC Vegas 11 promo.

Apparently it’s cold sore season 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/12S7Fx2NVe — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

“Apparently it’s cold sore season.”

Despite Covington’s dominant win over Woodley, Jon Jones tune did not change whatsoever.

Still got herpes — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

“Still got herpes.” Jones wrote.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020