Dana White reacts to Colby Covington defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on Colby Covington defeating Tyron Wooldy by way of TKO during tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 post-fight presser.

The promotions former UFC welterweight kingpin, Woodley (19-6-1 MMA), had entered tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most previous efforts, ‘The Chosen One’ had suffered unanimous decision setbacks to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (16 -2 MMA) was competing for the first time since UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Like many of us, Dana White felt that tonight’s bout with Covington was nothing short of pivotal for Tyron Woodley.

Unfortunately for ‘The Chosen One’, his performance against ‘Chaos’ this evening was eerily similar to his previous outings opposite Burns and Usman. Colby was able to dominate the fight by using pace and volume which eventually culminated in a fifth round TKO victory after Woodley suffered an injury.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Colby Covington def. Tyron Woodley via TKO in Round 5

During tonight’s post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White spoke about the futures of both Covington and Woodley.

In regards to the former welterweight champion in ‘T-Wood’, White had this to say.

“He should probably think about hanging it up. Umm, he’s had a great career. He’s had a great run. You know, he made money.”

As for the former interim welterweight title holder in Covington, Dana White had this to say.

“Right now Gilbert Burns has the next shot at Usman. So yeah, Colby definitely is there. After their first fight was so incredible, I mean I love that fight so yeah I don’t know. Maybe (Colby) does another fight. Maybe he fights (Jorge) Masvidal.”

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next following his TKO victory over Tyron this evening in Las Vegas? And, what do you think of Dana White suggesting that Tyron Woodley should retire from fighting? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020