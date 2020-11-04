Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 40: Santos vs. Teixeira

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 40: Santos vs. Teixeira event.
The main event sees two of the top-five light heavyweights in the UFC go at it when Thiago Santos fights Glover Teixeira. Santos has not fought since July 2019, when he lost a close split decision to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 239. He has missed the last 16 months due to injuries. As for Teixeira, despite being 41 years old, he’s looking better than ever, winning four straight including a vicious TKO victory over Anthony Smith back at UFC Jacksonville in May.
The co-main event sees Canadian Tanner Boser take on the biggest test of his career to date when he fights former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Boser is coming off of back-to-back TKO wins over Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa. Arlovski, meanwhile, has won two of his last three including a decision win over Lins in his last fight.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 40 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 40 Odds
Thiago Santos -220
Glover Teixeira +185
Tanner Boser -260
Andrei Arlovski +220
Brendan Allen -110
Ian Heinisch -110
Claudia Gadelha -130
Yan Xiaonan +110
Giga Chikadze -485
Jamey Simmons +350
Trevin Giles -115
Bevon Lewis -105
Raoni Barcelos -325
Khalid Taha +250
Max Griffin -195
Ramiz Brahimaj +160
Darren Elkins -225
Luiz Garagorri +190
Alexander Romanov -300
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +250
Anthony Birchak -155
Gustavo Lopez +125
In the headliner, Santos opened as a -220 betting favorite. That means a $220 bet would win $100. Teixeira opened as a +185 underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $185. The opening betting odds for Santos vs. Teixeira were previously discussed here.
As for the co-headliner, Boser opened as a -260 betting favorite, while the comeback on the betting underdog Arlovski was set at +220.
Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN+ 40: Santos vs. Teixeira?