Paulo Costa reveals he fought Israel Adesanya with a “totally impaired” leg and should’ve postponed the fight

Paulo Costa has finally revealed what happened before his UFC 253 fight against Israel Adesanya.

Leading into the event, it was a highly-anticipated bout and one many were torn on who would win. Yet, Adesanya made it look easy as he TKO’d Costa in the second round and immediately the Brazilian called for a rematch as he claimed something happened before the fight.

Although he wouldn’t say what exactly happened, he did a Livestream on his YouTube channel where he revealed he had a leg injury and should’ve postponed the fight.

“Maybe I could have used more in the Adesanya fight, but many things happened before that fight,” Costa said (via MMAFighting). “I don’t like to talk because it might sound as excuse, but I had no sleep, my leg was totally impaired, and I shouldn’t have fought, I should have postponed it for the next weekend or more.”

“I saw what happened with Patricky (Freire), who fights for Bellator — and has the same coach, Eric Albarracin —, and his team did the right thing,” he continued. “He didn’t wake up well, had labyrinthitis on the day of the fight, feeling dizzy, (so) he doesn’t have to fight. We’re in such a high level that you don’t have to fight if you don’t feel well. It was our mistake.”

Paulo Costa is still hoping a rematch will happen but is turning his attention to Robert Whittaker. Regardless, the Brazilian makes it clear he wants a rematch with the champ when he is fully healthy.