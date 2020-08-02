Tanner Boser booked against Andrei Arlovski for fall showdown

UFC heavyweight prospect Tanner Boser will make a quick return to the Octagon when he takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski this fall.

Boser just picked up two quick wins by KO over Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in June and July, respectively, and the UFC matchmakers evidently want to keep him busy. The Canadian heavyweight prospect, who earned a $50,000 bonus for the Pessoa KO on Fight Island, will face off against arguably the toughest test of his career to date when he takes on Arlovski. The fight will take place on October 3 at a location that has yet to be determined.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter confirmed the Boser vs. Arlovski fight on Twitter.

Per sources, Tanner Boser will face Andrei Arlovski on October 3. Location TBD. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 2, 2020

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Boser took to his Instagram to share a photo of him signing a contract for his next opponent, who we now know is Arlovski.

View this post on Instagram Here we go again. #UFC @ufc A post shared by Tanner Boser (@bulldozerboser) on Aug 1, 2020 at 10:24pm PDT

Boser (19-6-1) joined the UFC in 2019 and has since racked up a 4-1 record in the promotion with wins over Daniel Spitz, Lins, and Pessoa, and his lone loss coming against top prospect Ciryl Gane. He also holds notable career victories over DJ Linderman, Chase Gormley, Tony Lopez, Victor Valimaki, and the late Tim Hague.

Boser has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC after picking up two impressive knockout wins over Lins and Pessoa. The victories have earned him the chance to take on a former UFC champion when he takes on Arlovski this fall. It’s a huge fight for Boser, and if he wins he will likely be in line to get a top-10 opponent in his next fight.

Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) is coming off of a decision win over Lins in May and is 2-1 over his last three fights with a win over Ben Rothwell and a loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in that stretch. Overall, Arlovski has a record of 18-13, 1 NC in the UFC over two separate stints in the promotion. However, Arlovski is just 8-9, 1 NC over his last 18 fights since returning to the UFC in 2014. Despite that record, though, he is still a highly respected heavyweight due to his longevity and success in the sport over the years.

Who do you think wins, Tanner Boser or Andrei Arlovski?