Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming light heavyweight main event between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Santos vs. Teixeira is the headliner of the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 40 card, which is set to take place on November 7 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card has been rescheduled twice, with previous dates in September and October falling through after each fighter tested positive for COVID-19. Now that both men are free of the coronavirus and ready to return to the Octagon, the betting odds have been revealed for their fight.

Check out the opening odds for UFC on ESPN+ 40: Santos vs. Teixeira below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC on ESPN+ 40: Santos vs. Teixeira Odds

Thiago Santos -220

Glover Teixeira +185

Santos opened as a -220 betting favorite. That means a $220 bet would win you $100. Teixeira opened as a +185 betting underdog. That means a $100 be would win $185.

Santos (21-7) is the No. 1 contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 36-year-old Brazilian is 13-6 overall in the UFC, having fought for the world’s top MMA promotion since 2013. Santos previously competed at middleweight, where he defeated the likes of Jack Hermansson and Anthony Smith. Since moving up to light heavyweight in 2018, Santos has gone 3-1 with wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Blachowicz, with his lone loss at 205lbs a razor-thin split decision defeat to former champion Jon Jones.

Teixeira (31-7) is the No. 3 contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 40-year-old Brazilian is 14-5 overall in the UFC, having been a member of the UFC roster since 2012. Teixeira has defeated many of the sport’s best fighters over the years, including Ryan Bader, Rampage Jackson, Jared Cannonier Anthony Smith, Rashad Evans, and Nikita Krylov. He currently rides a four-fight win streak into this bout against Santos.

Who are you betting on, Thiago Santos or Glover Teixeira?