Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira booked for third time to headline November Fight Night card

The UFC is hoping the third time is the charm for Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira.

Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira were first set to headline a Fight Night card on Sept. 12 yet Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was moved to Oct. 3. Unfortunately, Santos tested positive for COVID-19 leaving the fight to be re-booked to headline a Nov. 7 Fight Night card according to ESPN.

Santos spoke to ESPN who said he experienced a headache and fatigue for “two or three days,” but has since recovered.

“Marreta” also believes the fight makes too much sense as to why they decided to try and book it for the third time.

“The fight makes sense and Glover and I deserve this position,” Santos said. “We deserve to fight and see who gets the title shot. I had a good fight with Jon. For a lot of people, I won that fight. I should fight for the title again now, but a lot of things happened and Jan and Reyes are fighting — but I should be next. And I will prove this again when I fight Glover.”

Thiago Santos has not fought since he lost a split decision to Jon Jones at UFC 239 for the light heavyweight title. In the fight he tore both of his knees and needed double-knee surgery. During his run at light heavyweight he is 3-1 with a notable win over Jan Blachowicz.

Glover Teixeira, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Anthony Smith.

There is no question the winner of Santos vs. Teixeira will be next in line for the winner of this weekend’s vacant light heavyweight title fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

The November 7 card is as follows:

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch

Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan

Drew Dober vs. Diego Ferreira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Ramix Brahimaj vs. Max Griffin

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Felipe Colares vs. Gustavo Lopez

Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras

Who do you think will win, Thiago Santos or Glover Teixeira?