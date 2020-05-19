Edson Barboza says if UFC doesn’t give him his win bonus he won’t cut back down to 145

Edson Barboza hopes the UFC and Dana White finally show him some love and respect following his split decision loss to Dan Ige.

At UFC on ESPN 8, Barboza dropped down to featherweight to take on 15th ranked Ige. Many had wondered how the Brazilian would fare in his debut and early on he had a ton of success by even dropping Ige in the first.

Throughout the fight, Barboza landed heavy shots and when the final bell rang, many expected him to get his hand raised. But, that isn’t what happened as Ige got the nod by split decision. For the Brazilian, having back-to-back split decision losses in heartbreaking.

“It is a crazy feeling, I know I won my last two fights. The people also know I won my last two fights. But, my record says losses, so it is sad,” Barboza said to BJPENN.com. “I was 100 percent confident I beat Ige. I trust my coaches and I asked them did I win? They all said I won the first and second round and the third round was close, maybe he got the third. I was confident until they said split decision and I’m like oh no something is wrong.”

Following the loss, Barboza says now is the time for the UFC to show him respect and love. He knows he won the fight, and Dana White even said so. So, Barboza hopes the promotion will make it right by giving him his win bonus.

“I didn’t talk to him, I didn’t talk to anybody from the UFC. Backstage, people came to me and said I won the fight. I really want the UFC to show me respect here, I hope the UFC does the right thing and pay me my win bonus,” he explained. “That is the most important thing right now. I respect the commission but even Dana said I won. I worked for the UFC for so long, so now is the time they show me respect and love.”

With Edson Barboza now on a three-fight losing streak where he goes from here is a major question. For the Brazilian, he says whether or not he fights at featherweight again depends on if the UFC pays him his win bonus.

“It really depends on what happens. Let’s see what the UFC does. If UFC shows me respect and shows me some love then yes I’d stay at 145,” he said. “But, if the company doesn’t give me my win bonus then I don’t drop to 145 because it isn’t easy.

The hope for Edson Barboza is the promotion gives him his win bonus allowing him to stay at featherweight.

If he does get his win bonus, Barboza then hopes to fight again very soon and against a top-10 opponent at featherweight.

“I want somebody in the ranked, I deserve it. I made 145 and I proved I’m one of the best MMA fighters in the world at 145 and 155. Cutting down to 145 will be easier now that I know I can make it, especially if we do it soon,” Barboza said. “But, I want a top-10 guy. I never pick my opponent, I just fight. Whoever the UFC gives me in the top-10 I will accept. UFC send me the contract to fight in July because I’m healthy and motivated to fight.”

In the end, Edson Barboza is frustrated with how the result went, especially after knowing he won his past two fights. For him, he says commissions need to make some changes and it starts with not using boxing judges.

“To be honest, you never know what the judges are seeing. You never know my friend. There is no chance I lost the fight. The most important thing is you can’t have boxing commissions or boxing judges,” Barboza concluded. “This is an MMA fight, they need to know about kicks, grappling, and takedown defense. You need to have people that understand mixed martial arts.”

