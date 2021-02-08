Frankie Edgar issues statement following knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen

Frankie Edgar was hoping to earn a bantamweight title shot with a win over Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18.

Edgar (24-9-1 MMA) had made his 135-pound debut this past August where he picked up a thrilling split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Answer’, as Frankie had previously suffered setbacks to Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway at featherweight.

As for Cory Sandhagen (14-2 MMA), ‘The Sandman’ was most previously seen in action this past October, where he picked up a sensational second round TKO victory over Marlon Moraes. That win was of course preceded by a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 18 co-main event only lasted a mere 28-seconds. Cory Sandhagen was able to catch Frankie Edgar with a perfectly timed flying knee which sent ‘The Answer’ crashing to the canvas.

The victory marked Sandhagen’s second stunning knockout in a row and has positioned ‘The Sandman’ for a future title shot against the winner of UFC 259’s Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan fight.

As for Frankie Edgar, the loss marked the New Jersey natives third in his past four fights overall. Prior to defeating Pedro Munhoz this past August, Edgar’s most recent win had come against Cub Swanson in April of 2018.

‘The Answer’ took to social media on Monday where he issued the following statement on the loss. Here is what Frankie Edgar had to say via ____:

Who would you like to see former lightweight kingpin Frankie Edgar fight next following this weekend’s brutal knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 18? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!