Diego Ferreira issues statement after split decision loss to Beneil Dariush

UFC lightweight contender Diego Ferreira has issued a statement after his split decision loss to Beneil Dariush last weekend.

Ferreira and Dariush met on the main card of the action-packed UFC Vegas 18 card. After three thrilling rounds, Dariush was named the victor by split decision, which is of course not the result Ferreira was after.

Speaking on Instagram on Monday, Ferreira issued a brief statement on the setback, thanking his fans for their support and vowing to be better next time out.

“Hey guys just want to thank you for all the support,” Ferreira wrote on Instagram. “I’m not sad about this because I know I gave my all on this fight and it’s my fault for leaving it in the judges. I’m happy to have my family and team always supporting me that’s all I need right now. I’ll be ready for what’s next.”

Prior to his competitive loss to Dariush, Diego Ferreira was on an impressive six-fight win streak. That streak began with a decision victory over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, continued with a pair of stoppage wins over Jared Cannonier and Kyle Nelson and two decision wins over Rustam Khabilov and Mairbek Taisumov, and finally, a submission win over Anthony Pettis—arguably the biggest win of his career thus far.

He had been scheduled to fight Drew Dober on two occasions in 2020, but thanks to a series of shakeups, didn’t return to the cage until his weekend fight with Dariush. Ferreira is now 17-3 overall—still a very impressive record.

Beneil Dariush, on the other hand, is now a strong 20-4-1 overall. He’s now on a fantastic six-fight win streak, highlighted by stoppage wins over Drew Dober, Frank Camacho, Drakkar Klose, Scott Holtzman, and most recently, his split win over Ferreira.

What do you think is next for Diego Ferreira after his UFC Vegas 18 loss to Beneil Dariush?