UFC 250 Results: Aljamain Sterling sleeps Cory Sandhagen (Video)

A key bantamweight bout between perennial division contenders Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling takes place on tonight’s UFC 250 main card.

Sandhagen (12-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a seven-fight win streak, with five of those seven wins taking place under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort at August’s UFC 241 event, ‘The Sandman’ picked up a decision victory over long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (18-3 MMA) enters tonight’s contest with Cory Sandhagen sporting a four-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 238, the ‘Funk Master‘ earned a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz.

Round one begins and Sterling comes out quickly and lands a low kick. Sandhagen with a kick to the body but Aljamain forces the clinch. He quickly takes the back and looks to secure a rear-naked choke. It is tight but not under the chin. Cory is looking to scramble but he is in a bad spot. He looks for the backdoor escape but Aljamain Sterling won’t let him and locks in a rear-naked choke. This time it is deep. It is all over. Sandhagen is out cold.

Official UFC 250 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020