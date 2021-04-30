Jon Jones “will dominate the heavyweight division” once he gets Ngannou fight, says teammate Devin Clark

UFC light heavyweight contender, Devin Clark has seen Jon Jones training for his heavyweight move and has sky-high expectations for him.

After Jones beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his light heavyweight title, he vacated the belt as the plan was to move up to heavyweight. However, a deal is not done and Dana White has said Jones has priced himself out of the negotiations.

Yet, for Clark, he believes the UFC needs to pay Jones what he wants because he has made the promotion a ton of money over the years.

“They have to do the fight eventually. Jon has made the UFC so much money at this point that it’s like they just need to pay the man,” Clark said to BJPENN.com about Jon Jones. “That is the UFC’s deal but I know they will figure that out. That fight needs to happen, it’s such a cool fight. You have the best fighter of all time against a freak of nature dude, a lot of people would want to see that fight.”

Although Jon Jones doesn’t have his next fight booked, he remains in the gym daily building up his frame and working out, Clark says. As a teammate, he says seeing the way “Bones” work has motivated him to work harder.

Ultimately, Clark is confident Jon Jones will get the Francis Ngannou fight. When they do end up meeting, “Brown Bear” is confident the former light heavyweight champ will have success and beat Ngannou. After that, he is confident Jones will be able to dominate the heavyweight division.

“Everybody has seen Jon fight. With his dedication and focus, he will dominate the heavyweight division as well. It’s hard to beat smarts like his,” Clark concluded about Jon Jones’ move to heavyweight.

Do you think Jon Jones will dominate at heavyweight as Devin Clark says?