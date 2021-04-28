Video | Francis Ngannou celebrates UFC title win with fans in his native Cameroon

Francis Ngannou has returned to his native Cameroon to celebrate his recent UFC heavyweight title victory.

Last month, “The Predator” challenged Stipe Miocic for the second time in an attempt to become champion. In the first meeting he was dominated in a five-round decision, but in the second, Ngannou was the one in control as he secured a vicious second-round knockout over Stipe.

Ngannou made it clear that he wanted to return to Cameroon in order to celebrate the big win, and now, he’s able to do so.

“It’s total euphoria in the streets of Douala,” a local reporter said. “Francis Ngannou is right there, everyone wants to touch him, everyone wants to touch his trophy. You can imagine the atmosphere in the streets of Douala, there is no way to get around. They have come to say thank you. The atmosphere foreshadows what will happen in the days to come in other cities of Cameroon.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

As his tour across the country begins, it’s clear to see the impact Francis Ngannou continues to have across Africa. His rise up through the ranks, and his unbelievable story of how he got to this point from his childhood, should inspire the masses to try and take on the same path.

There are currently three African-born UFC champions in Ngannou, Adesanya and Usman, but something tells us that number could go even higher in the next few years.

All three of those men are pioneers in their own special way. As for Ngannou, he’s showing the world what it means to be a truly revolutionary heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Is Francis Ngannou on track to taking over from Stipe Miocic as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!