Francis Ngannou has meeting with Dana White, teases big fight announcement

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou said he had a productive meeting with UFC president Dana White and teased a big fight announcement.

Ngannou has taken to social media in recent weeks to share his intense frustration for not having had a fight booked since his TKO win over Junior dos Santos back in June. He criticized the promotion for not giving him the Alexander Volkov matchup at UFC Moscow, an opportunity that Greg Hardy got instead. Ngannou then accused the UFC of using him as a gatekeeper and not viewing him as a true title challenger despite his three-fight win streak over JDS, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes.

Now Ngannou has some good news to share. “The Predator” wrote on Instagram Monday that he had a meeting in Las Vegas with White and UFC executive Hunter Campbell and said he has big news to share soon. Check it out below.

Just had a very productive meeting with the boss man @danawhite and Hunter Campbell @ufc. Excited to get back to work. Big news coming soon👊🏾. #UNCROWNDEDCHAMP #thepredator #Francis2020 pic.twitter.com/uTzeK0StnC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 19, 2019

Ngannou did not elaborate on what the news was, but as you can tell from the massive smile on his face, he’s clearly happy with how the meeting went.

Speculation is that the UFC will bring an event to France in early 2020 and Ngannou will headline the card. France recently legalized mixed martial arts and Ngannou is far and away the country’s biggest superstar in MMA. If the UFC is set on headed to France next year as rumored, then Ngannou in the main event makes so much sense.

But who he would fight is the question as he’s defeated most of the top contenders and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to battle Daniel Cormier in a trilogy. With Derrick Lewis getting booked against Ilir Latifi, maybe Ngannou will now fight Volkov instead. If we are to believe Ngannou’s post, then we will likely find out very soon who his next opponent is.

What do you think Francis Ngannou’s big fight announcement will be?