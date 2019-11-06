UFC President explains why 2020 will be an “exciting year” for Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has predicted that a big year lies ahead for heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou in 2020.

“The Predator” is coming off the back of a strong twelve-month period in which he was able to finish Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, all within less than 80 seconds of the first round getting underway. Many fans have been calling for him to get another title shot, with his last attempt at winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship ending in defeat when he lost to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in January 2018.

Now, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White has made it clear that the future is bright for Ngannou.

“Yeah, exciting year for Francis, too, because, not only big fights for him, and potential title fight, but France,” he said. “We finally got France done. We’ve been working hard for a long time to get that place open for MMA, and we’ll do a fight there that, obviously, Francis will probably headline.”

White had the following to say when asked about who Ngannou’s next opponent would be.

“I don’t know right now. I don’t know. I don’t have an answer to that question right now.”

Quotes courtesy of LowKick MMA

One thing that has become clear throughout the course of the last year is just how much of a commodity Francis Ngannou is to not only the UFC, but the mixed martial arts community as a whole. His thrilling style and insane knockout ability have led to him defeating some of the very best heavyweight stars in the history of this sport, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be slowing down any time soon.

Now, Ngannou will get the chance to make history as he prepares for the UFC’s highly anticipated arrival over in France.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 5, 2019