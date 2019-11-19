Darren Till says he called out Yoel Romero when he was ‘blind drunk’

Darren Till entered the elite of the middleweight rankings when he edged out a win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. Shortly after the bout, The Liverpool native made it known he didn’t want to fight Yoel Romero next.

Yet, to much surprise, Till later called out Romero on social media. He would later walk back on that challenge, claiming he called the Cuban out for fun and did so while he was very drunk.

“I was blind drunk. Blind drunk. Yes, so my friend opened up a great bar in Liverpool, we got invited to the open and I was celebrating the win. I was with the guys and I said, I had a few beers and said watch this,” Darren Till said to MMAUK. “So, I went onto google, I’ll get an image of Yoel, cause he is a scary dude, I said I’ll post that. He was like really bro? I said why not let’s start a little controversy. So, I tagged him let’s go and it just blew up.

“I remember the next morning I woke up and my girl was sat on the couch, because I slept on the couch, and she was like you called Yoel out. So, I went onto google and got the monkey eyes and told my guy to add when you wake up and realize you called out Yoel. Everyone knows when I’m going on a tirade on Twitter it is because I’m having a drink. It is never normal. I’m having fun.”

For Darren Till, he knows he will have to fight someone in the top-five of the division next. ‘The Gorilla’ hopes that will be against Robert Whittaker, as the two have been going back and forth on social media over a potential fight in London.

What do you make of Darren Till saying he called out Yoel Romero when he was ‘blind drunk’? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.