Francis Ngannou calls out Alexander Volkov following UFC Moscow

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou called out Alexander Volkov following his unanimous decision win over Greg Hardy at UFC Moscow.

Volkov won a lopsided unanimous decision over Hardy with the three judges scoring the contest 30-27 in favor of the Russian. After the fight, Ngannou took to social media to call out Volkov for an upcoming fight between the two giant heavyweights.

Take a look at what Ngannou wrote on his Twitter.

Well done Volkov 👏👏👏.

Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 9, 2019

“Well done Volkov Let’s go now and please don’t turn this down again. #UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP”

Ngannou was trying to get the short-notice fight against Volkov after Junior dos Santos pulled out of the fight. Instead, the UFC gave the opportunity to Hardy, and Ngannou voiced his displeasure about the UFC’s decision to pass on giving him the fight he asked for.

Now that Volkov has beaten Hardy and Ngannou still needs an opponent, it makes sense for the UFC matchmakers to pair up the two heavyweight contenders for their next fight. Ngannou is currently riding a three-fight win streak with knockout wins over Cain Velasquez, Curtis Blaydes, and dos Santos and is the No. 2 ranked contender in the UFC heavyweight division. As for Volkov, he’s ranked No. 7 overall. It would make sense for Ngannou to fight Volkov at the UFC’s debut event in France in 2020.

Ngannou deserves a title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but former champ Daniel Cormier has been promised a trilogy fight. Those two are still not booked yet for their third matchup due to injuries, so in the meantime, Ngannou will need to fight someone else and stay busy. With Volkov taking little damage against Hardy, the fight with Ngannou sometime in the next few months makes all sorts of sense for both men.

Are you interested in seeing Francis Ngannou fight Alexander Volkov, and who would you pick to win the fight?