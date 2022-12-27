Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Bigfoot Silva announces retirement from MMA

The MMA career of Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva has finally come to a close.

The Brazilian began his career in 2005 and quickly racked up a 13-1 record, resulting in him being signed to Strikeforce. There, he picked up victories over names such as Andrei Arlovski, and former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko.

Following the closure of the promotion, the heavyweight signed with the UFC. While he debuted with a loss to Cain Velasquez, back-to-back knockout wins earned him a title shot. While once again came up short against the Mexican champion, his impact in the promotion didn’t end there.

In December 2013, Bigfoot Silva met Mark Hunt in one of the greatest heavyweight fights in MMA history. While the fight was first ruled a draw, the Brazilian later tested positive. As a result, the bout was overturned to a no-contest.

Sadly, that bout wound up being one of the final highlights of the heavyweight’s career. Following the no-contest with ‘The Super Samoan’ Silva went 1-9 inside the MMA cage. Furthermore, the Brazilian also was brutally knocked out by Gabriel Gonzaga and Viachslev Datisk in boxing matches.

Following his latest defeat, several called for Bigfoot Silva to retire. While he didn’t show interest at the time, it appears that he’s changed his mind. As first reported by Carlos Antunes of Canal Encarada, the former UFC title challenger has decided to retire.

Acabei de falar com Antônio Pezão e ele anunciou que está aposentado do MMA. A Entrevista Exclusiva com as declarações e a decisão do peso-pesado vai ao ar no Canal Encarada em Instantes. Fiquem ligados!! — Carlos Antunes (@carlosantuness) December 27, 2022

While Bigfoot Silva is retired from MMA, it appears that he’s not entirely done competing in combat sports. Earlier this week, he announced that he would be facing Haim Gozali in Brave CF in March. While many initially thought the bout would be an MMA contest, it will instead be a grappling match.

