Kevin Lee calls out Khamzat Chimaev for his return to the UFC: “Don’t act like everybody scared of the man”

Kevin Lee is eyeing a return to the UFC to face Khamzat Chimaev.

Lee was released from the UFC back in 2021 after back-to-back losses and signed with Eagle FC. He made his promotional debut with a decision win over Diego Sanchez in March of 2022 but has yet to fight since.

Now, with Eagle FC on pause in holding shows in the United States, Lee is hoping to return to the UFC and wants his return fight to be against Chimaev.

I will fight @KChimaev next. He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round. @ufc — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 27, 2022

All I’m saying is I’m willing. Don’t act like everybody scared of the man. — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 27, 2022

Of course, recently, Chimaev took to social media to say people are scared of him and turning him down, which Lee says is not the case.

“Nobody wants to fight,” Chimaev said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “F**k these boys. They gave me four different countries, four different opponents. Nobody wants to fight. It doesn’t matter (170 or 185), (I) just need some opponent… Give me somebody. If the guys run away from me, just give me somebody. I’m ready.”

Kevin Lee (19-7) is 3-5 in his last eight as he struggled after starting out his UFC tenure 9-2. Prior to his win over Sanchez, he had a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez and a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. In his career, he holds notable wins over Gregor Gillespie, Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, and Jake Matthews among others.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) is coming off a submission win over Kevin Holland to improve to 6-0 in the UFC. During his career, he also holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang, and Gerald Meerschaert.

