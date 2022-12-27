Belal Muhammad reveals he’s willing to face Leon Edwards in street-fight rematch: “We can show out there too”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is willing to face Leon Edwards in the cage, or the street.

‘Remember the Name’ is fresh off his bout with Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October. There, Muhammad moved his unbeaten streak to nine fights by knockout. In the process, he also handed Brady his first-ever professional defeat.

The only fight during the Chicago native’s undefeated streak that wasn’t a win, was a March 2021 date with Leon Edwards. In that outing, ‘Rocky’ poked Muhammad in the eye, halting the contest. As a result, the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Since that meeting, Belal Muhammad has consistently called for a rematch. Those talks only intensified after Edwards pulled off his shocking knockout win over Kamaru Usman in August. While the plan was for the two welterweights to face off next, that might not happen.

Earlier this month, Stephen Thompson revealed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently out of action due to an injury. With that in mind, Muhammad has called to face Edwards in a rematch next. As he revealed in an interview with The Schmo, he’s fine with it taking place on the street.

“The only thing that really makes sense now is me against Leon for the title,” Muhammad said. “Otherwise, you can put me and Chimaev on the same card in London, and I’ll fight him at 179.8 or whatever he came at [at the UFC 279 weigh-ins]. We can do that for a number one contender fight.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I’mma be there [in London for UFC 286]. Wherever the title is, that’s where I want to be… I want to be on that card. If anything happens, I can step in, or if me and Leon see each other in the street, we can show out there, too.”

