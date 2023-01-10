Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL.

It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023.

It was ‘The Schmo’ who met up with Brendan Schaub during his Las Vegas Comedy tour at Wiseguys Comedy Club and spoke about the start of 2023 as it pertains to MMA.

Schaub responded:

“You can keep 2023 man. It’s been tough, it’s been awful. Our sports taking a hit right now. It’s a little toxic out there in the streets.”

Former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub then discussed Jake Paul’s signing with the PFL:

“Jake Paul is brilliant because he’s owning a piece of PFL now and then he’s getting the fighters 50 percent so he’s doing the Lord’s work as far as fighters pay. It’s hard to hate on him now, especially when he’s putting it all on the line to do MMA. Cowboy (Cerrone)’s down to fight him, but Cowboy had one contingent where you couldn’t test him because he’s Liver King right now. He’s on all the sauce.”

Continuing, Schaub spoke about a Diaz vs Paul match-up in the PFL saying:

“Nate Diaz could be there if PFL could afford it. Nate Diaz is the fight…think about the money they’d make. Boxing, MMA, especially if Jake wins that then Nate wins in MMA, there’d be a trilogy. That’s money.”

When asked about Ben Askren as an opponent for Jake, Schaub said:

“I absolutely love Ben (Askren). I hope he gets that fight. I don’t think it’s gonna happen because Ben would absolutely maul Jake when it comes to MMA and wrestling. Jake wouldn’t do it.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s comments on Jake Pauls’ decision to sign with the PFL? Who would you like to see Paul’s 1st opponent be in the boxing ring and in the Octagon?

