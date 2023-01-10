Conor McGregor unloads on “scruff” Kelvin Gastelum over his UFC Vegas 67 withdrawal: “Clean your mats. Wash yourself”

Conor McGregor has unloaded on ‘scruff’ Kelvin Gastelum over his UFC Vegas 67 withdrawal.

UFC Vegas 67 takes place this coming Saturday night, January 14th, at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Kevin Gastelum (16-8 MMA) was set to fight Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA) this coming weekend.

Gastelum has only won 1 fight in his last 6. Imavov has won 3 in a row coming into UFC Vegas 67.

That all changed when Gastelum was forced out of the fight due to a gruesome looking mouth injury.

The 31-year-old took to ‘Twitter‘ sharing his disappointment with the following message:

“I’m extremely disappointed to say the least. This not how I wanted to start 2023. I worked my ass off & battled through a lot of adversity and was ready to put on a hell of a show this weekend. I apologize to Imavov, his camp, as well as @ufc and all the fans. #OnAmission4Gold”

Gastelum also posted a short video showing the fighter getting sutures inside his mouth.

‘The Notorious’ believes Gastelum has a staph infection and should take the situation very seriously.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on Gastelum’s withdrawal:

“Absolute scruff this thing is. that’s full-on staph infection all over his fucking face. A full fucking hole omg and it’s his second time to attempt to enter competition like this. wtf! clean your mats. wash yourself. fucking go to the doctor! Scruff.”

This isn’t the first time the Irishman has accused Gastelum of having a staph infection. It was at UFC 234 in February of 2019 that McGregor tweeted:

“Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands. Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt. Immediately.”

It will now be Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) replacing Gastelum in a light heavyweight encounter. Strickland is stepping in with just six days’ notice. ‘Tarzan’ is looking to turn the tides after having lost two in a row in the Octagon to Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) respectively.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s comments concerning Kelvin Gastelum pulling out of his fight with Imavov?

